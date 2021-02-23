Letter: Spend on courts, not buildings

I hope Department of Corrections Director Scott Frakes noted and took to heart the article “Sarpy County launches wellness court" (Jan. 31).

Judge Stefanie Martinez demonstrates the understanding of the disease process of mental illness and addiction and the ensuing behaviors that lead to crime. Crimes committed under the influence are often poor choices made by decent people.

A wellness court approach emphasizing rehabilitation that provides people with tools and strategies for a new way of life leads to a productive member of society. Rehabilitation is a far more cost effective solution than incarceration.

Rather than building a new prison that the state can’t staff consistently (even with a $10,000 sign-on bonus), that offers an insufficient number of rehabilitation programs, it's time to invest in cost-effective solutions that foster empowering people to change their lives for a productive, more cohesive community.