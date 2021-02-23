 Skip to main content
Letter: Spend on courts, not buildings
Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

I hope Department of Corrections Director Scott Frakes noted and took to heart the article “Sarpy County launches wellness court" (Jan. 31).

Judge Stefanie Martinez demonstrates the understanding of the disease process of mental illness and addiction and the ensuing behaviors that lead to crime. Crimes committed under the influence are often poor choices made by decent people.

A wellness court approach emphasizing rehabilitation that provides people with tools and strategies for a new way of life leads to a productive member of society. Rehabilitation is a far more cost effective solution than incarceration.

Rather than building a new prison that the state can’t staff consistently (even with a $10,000 sign-on bonus), that offers an insufficient number of rehabilitation programs, it's time to invest in cost-effective solutions that foster empowering people to change their lives for a productive, more cohesive community.

Yes, we are human, and we fail. The difference is that once the seeds of recovery are planted and nurtured, they sprout. Some seeds may die or re-sprout or sprout later. It takes time for the roots to grow deeply in long-term recover, and there’s greater likelihood the seeds will come to fruition when nurtured rather than locked away.

Gov. Pete Ricketts’s gave his blessing with $600,000 to start a wellness court program in Sarpy County. Our community needs that investment right here in the local prison facilities. I urge the Legislature to continue funding solution-based courts rather than building another prison.

Rosina Paolini, Lincoln

Letter: PRO Act good for all
Letter: PRO Act good for all

Nearly 60 million people say they would join a union today if they could. The problem? Union-busters, big business and woefully outdated laws …

