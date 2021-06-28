Letter: Spend more on human connections

What concerned me about the recent story of a husband charged in the fatal shooting of his wife, who had Alzheimer's, was that the director of the Alzheimer's association stated that information about resources was on their website. Seriously, how many elderly people, married over 50 years, are thinking about accessing those websites?

We have studiously avoided the human connection, especially after the pandemic. We pretend that websites are a brilliant source of information, and they are -- but they are not the end, only the beginning. Physicians, family members, everyone needs to have these resources available and at their fingertips.

I took care of both of my parents with dementia back in the 1990s. Now I am starting to deal with my husband’s slow slide into the void. I have to watch every penny, have to weigh every statement (Will it anger him? Upset him? Make him cry?) and still pretend to him that everything is normal.

Did I know about the webpage? No. Will many rural people -- without good internet connections -- be able to take advantage of such a webpage? No. I’ve worked with computers since the 1970s, so I understand software and hard drives; many people my age do not. There needs to be less money spent on webpages and more money spent on the human connection.

Beatrice M. Jones, Cody

