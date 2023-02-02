During a recent legislative hearing, Sen. Carol Blood asked how a permit for concealed carry is different than requiring ID to vote.

The ID I present at a poll has already been issued by the state for broad-scope use. It is a driver’s license first obtained at age 16 to drive a car. This same ID I use to buy alcohol or cigarettes, open a bank account, get a credit card, sign a loan contract, apply for a handgun purchase permit, secure permanent employment, buy insurance, rent a car, board an airplane, check into a hotel room, etc.

It is not issued solely for the purpose of securing permission to vote, but rather as proof of U.S. citizenship and, ergo, my right to vote. I do not submit an application, take a class, pass a test and pay a fee to exercise my right to vote.

My 2nd Amendment right is the only constitutionally granted right that is encumbered by special requirements. The government requires me to acquire a permit to purchase, pay for a class, pass a test, apply to the State Patrol, and do a second background check that was already done to grant the purchase permit.

Finally I must carry this special license under threat of being charged with several misdemeanors if I forget while exercising my constitutional right. The government has turned my constitutional right into a privilege with fees attached. None of these infringements are attached to my other rights.

Gary Stephens, Lincoln