Letter: Speaking out in GOP race

I have joined other Nebraskans who in recent weeks have changed their voter registration to Republican to be able to have a say in the upcoming primary.

Why am I doing this? Why are others doing this? It’s out of fear of the possibility of having someone like Charles Herbster or Jim Pillen leading our state. Neither have solid state government experience like Sen. Brent  Lindstrom.

They are wealthy and big businessmen, but we just went through eight years of the same and are tired of money being used by a governor to influence decisions in this state.

We also want a civil, level-headed governor, which Lindstrom has demonstrated and will bring to the office. Yes, Lindstrom will get my vote in this primary. While, I do not agree with many of his positions, if he were elected, I believe he will listen to all Nebraskans. For the general election, I will return to my former party and vote accordingly.

Patricia Taft, Lincoln

