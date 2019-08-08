I just finished reading about the final days of World War II, as our troops discovered the ghastly evils of concentration camps. This was the result of the German people allowing and condoning their leaders in the demonizing of Jews and others.
I read every day that the president of this country is speaking hatefully about groups of American citizens. I am appalled that anyone can agree or condone this kind of hate speech. Especially, I wonder why not one of our elected officials of the president's political party has the courage to speak out against this hate speech.
Words matter -- particularly the words of hate matter from an elected leader.
Hess Dyas, Lincoln