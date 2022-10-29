Letter: Speak up for democracy

I’m a registered nonpartisan voter in Nebraska. I vote for candidates whom I believe will best represent my values and beliefs. I won’t be voting for any Republican candidates for any public office who haven’t had the courage and integrity to publicly, emphatically disavow Trump’s Big Lie and condemn the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Our democracy and our Constitution were -- and still are -- under attack. Candidates who lack the courage and integrity to speak out in defense of our democracy and Constitution can’t be counted on when tough issues arise.

Thank God Mike Pence and a handful of other high-ranking Republicans had the courage and integrity to do the right thing on and around Jan. 6, 2021, in spite of tremendous pressure from the former president and his minions.

Too many Republican politicians still believe debunked fraud claims or are afraid to speak up for fear that doing so will harm their political careers. In my view, failure to speak up, defend the Constitution and uphold their oath of office has already irreparably damaged those careers, including those of the Nebraska delegation.

It’s time for voters to speak up at the ballot box. Send the message that the cowardly silence and/or complicity of those in office or running for office is unacceptable. Get out and vote for integrity, democracy and the Constitution.

Marvin Jaques, Lincoln