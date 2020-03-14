Letter, 3/15: 'Sore loser' not ready to move on

Scott Hoffman's letter to the editor ("Stop being sore losers," March 6) calls on those Democrats who lost the 2016 election to "quit being sore losers, and move on" because:

* You "had a lousy candidate in 2016." But, he fails to acknowledge Russian interference and that Hillary won the popular vote by close to 3 million votes.

* "The economy is doing great." He fails, however, to mention the huge tax break that is leading us toward $1 trillion deficit.

* "Unemployment is down." I say that's good, but many jobs do not pay a living wage, and many immigrant workers are fearful and/or in hiding.

* "He's a business man, not a politician." There's nothing wrong with that, but his trade deals led to a massive welfare payout for farmers, and I've read that some of President Trump's personal businesses were built on bankruptcies and failure to pay contractors.