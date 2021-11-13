Letter: Song offers important message

In his ongoing, unofficial, and unelected role as the state's latter-day Emily Post of national anthem etiquette, Gov. Pete Ricketts recently criticized the playing of the song "Lift Every Voice and Sing" -- known as the Black national anthem -- before Nebraska men's basketball games along with "The Star-Spangled Banner," as a "political gesture that will divide Nebraskans based on their identity."
Even Ricketts, who seems to value incarceration over education, should know better. “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is a beautiful song composed in 1900 as a poem by school principal, novelist, poet, diplomat and civil rights leader James Weldon Johnson in celebration of President Abraham Lincoln's birthday.
Johnson's students at a segregated Black high school in Jacksonville, Florida, first performed the song before it quickly spread throughout the country. This inspiring anthem tells an all-American story of struggle, triumph and freedom and begins with the powerful lines:
"Lift every voice and sing
"Till earth and heaven ring
"Ring with the harmonies of Liberty
"Let our rejoicing rise
"High as the listening skies
"Let it resound loud as the rolling sea."