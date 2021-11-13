Letter: Song offers important message

In his ongoing, unofficial, and unelected role as the state's latter-day Emily Post of national anthem etiquette, Gov. Pete Ricketts recently criticized the playing of the song "Lift Every Voice and Sing" -- known as the Black national anthem -- before Nebraska men's basketball games along with "The Star-Spangled Banner," as a "political gesture that will divide Nebraskans based on their identity."

Even Ricketts, who seems to value incarceration over education, should know better. “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is a beautiful song composed in 1900 as a poem by school principal, novelist, poet, diplomat and civil rights leader James Weldon Johnson in celebration of President Abraham Lincoln's birthday.

Johnson's students at a segregated Black high school in Jacksonville, Florida, first performed the song before it quickly spread throughout the country. This inspiring anthem tells an all-American story of struggle, triumph and freedom and begins with the powerful lines:

"Lift every voice and sing

"Till earth and heaven ring

"Ring with the harmonies of Liberty

"Let our rejoicing rise

"High as the listening skies