Letter: Something smells in debate fight

Blood, Pillen

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Carol Blood (left) and Republican gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen (right).

There are many faults with Jim Pillen's attempt at explaining why he's uninterested in participating in a debate before the General Election (Local View, Debates don't help voters, Aug. 31). Here are three:

-- He asserts he did well in the primary without debating. He won because Charles Herbster came off to many of us as even less appealing and Brett Lindstrom (my choice) had too little money to wage a campaign at a great enough scale. Pillen, backed by a popular Republican governor, didn't earn the primary win; it was handed to him.

-- Being the chief executive of a state is elevated from holding a seat on the Board of Regents. A governor will be called on from time to time to speak out on national issues. He represents our interests to the world outside of the state. People judge us by the way they judge our chief spokespeople. It would do him good to get some practice in, and it would be good for us to judge whether he's worthy of representing us.

-- Finally, we live in Nebraska, and most of us have been around manure of one kind or the other. We already know what manure smells like.

Steve Miller, Beatrice

