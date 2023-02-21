Some political observations, in the style of Don Walton:

So much to discuss. So much hypocrisy. Two-party system seems to promote divisiveness. Us against them. Each criticizes the other’s actions, but neither provides alternate solutions. Allegations made without evidence. It’s maddening, frustrating and entertaining.

Local representatives Pete Ricketts, Mike Flood and Deb Fischer have criticized Biden for not having a plan for keeping our southern border closed to immigrants. Do they offer a solution? No. They really don’t want a solution. Immigration is important to Nebraska (Journal Star Nov. 15). It wants the immigrants to fill the 80,000 unfilled jobs in the Nebraska workforce.

After the 2020 election, rioters stormed the Capital on Jan. 6, 2021. After the 2022 election, there were no riots. Only difference? Trump wasn’t involved.

Hunter Biden profited off the presidency. Jared Kushner profited off the presidency. If corruption is rampant in politics, then it almost makes Trump appear normal. No, not really.

Those against term limits tout “let the voters decide.” In fact, the voters already decided when they voted to enact term limits. We don’t hear the voters wanting to alter term limits. It is those in power wanting to extend their stay. Some claim that power corrupts. By limiting their stay, we lower the chances of corruption.

The "Big Lie" of stolen elections was repeated so often that many accepted it as fact. We need to repeat the truth often enough that it is accepted as fact.

They all promise to cut taxes and spending. Yet, in the 235 years of the national debt, it has just about always risen. In 2016, Trump pledged to eliminate it within eight years. Instead, he raised it 25% in his four years in office.

If you are fiscally conservative and socially liberal, which party do you fit into?

Brad Carper, Lincoln