Letter: Some jobs lead add to instability

Companies like Door Dash and Uber have adopted what appears to be a successful recruitment message for job seekers across the country: We are flexible.

This type of reassurance has lured in thousands of young people who are in the process of looking for full-time careers or are simply unsure about their direction in life. Since the start of the pandemic, it has been obvious to everyone that the influx of new workers and closures of restaurants meant those gigs would be less profitable and much more unpredictable and fluctuant.

The substantial increase in gas prices should have been the last straw that would disrupt the rideshare and food delivery industry to a great level, but young people across this town still prefer the comfort of these gigs to better paying job opportunities.

The most consequential impact is the absence of skills that can be acquired by doing these jobs, and their trivial significance to one’s professional future. Another reason would be these corporations’ attitude towards disputes that is born out of their awareness of the disposability of their contractors.

Mistakes, misunderstandings and even technical issues can lead to instant deactivation of people’s accounts, which is a euphemism for termination of contracts. The suddenness of these matters is the cause of great financial instability that many young people find themselves in. It is time we discourage people from surrendering to this path.

Najm Alkhalili, Lincoln

