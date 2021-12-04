 Skip to main content
Letter: Some DAs are fostering crime
Letter: Some DAs are fostering crime

District attorneys across the nation are powerful because they, as the chief law enforcement agent in the political space they represent, choose which alleged crimes to prosecute and which to ignore.

Their electorates expect DAs' wise use of their prosecutorial discretion to ensure the welfare and safety of those whose votes they’ve garnered. But what happens when the elected DA decides to subvert the compact made with voters in favor of a personal agenda?

Well, we don’t have to guess because we have examples of the public safety consequences of those DAs who reimagine their duty not as law enforcement officers but as Santa’s advocate. In Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and other large cities, DAs have decided that theft of private property under a set amount, normally around $750, will not be prosecuted.

The result, predictably, is that any entrepreneurial criminal could help himself/herself to $750 of a law-abiding, tax-paying citizen’s property and resell those goods for a fraction of the cost the victim paid for them. So why not then overwhelm the system with mobs of "elves" who loot stores and cause extensive damage in the process and then scamper with thousands of goods which could then be resold by "Santa?"

As long as no single individual can be charged with pilfering more than $750 then there’s nothing to be done. Chaos and the slide into dystopia result when Santa and his elves are reimagined thanks to these DAs.

Jerry Cummings, Lincoln

Crime scene do not cross
TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE file photo
