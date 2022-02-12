Letter: Solutions, not threats needed

I recently watched a political TV ad featuring Jim Pillen touting his qualifications for Nebraska’s governorship.

I was appalled by the message. Dressed in his hunting gear and toting his shotgun, Pillen smirks that he will keep Nebraska safe, “the right way” while pumping his gun.

Then, he continues by saying, “Dr. Fauci, don’t get me started.”

This political ad was extremely threatening, both in visual content and context.

I ask Mr. Pillen these questions: What qualifies you to criticize Dr. Fauci, a person who has dedicated his life to the study, analysis, testing, treating and reporting of infectious diseases? Is it your one moment of fame on the Husker football team that gives you this right to criticize Dr. Fauci? Or, do you have some scientific credentials to refute the proven history of success concerning vaccinations of many communicable diseases?

Are you personally vaccinated and boosted for any infectious disease? If you attended a public school, I would guess the answer to that question to be “yes.”

Do you vaccinate your livestock? Why?

I want to know some specifics, Mr. Pillen. How will you help children, the elderly, the homeless? How will you improve our health care, educational and tax systems, our infrastructure and grow our economy? How will you protect our voting rights? How will you move immigrants to a path of citizenship?

I don’t want to hear vile Trumpian pandering rhetoric. My vote will be cast for the person who has original, pragmatic solutions for all Nebraskans.

Robert Dean Hegler, Cortland

