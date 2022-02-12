 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Solutions, not threats needed

  • 0
Jim Pillen

Jim Pillen of Columbus, a Republican candidate for governor, speaks Tuesday over the noon hour at the Norfolk Regional Airport during a a fly-around tour of the state that began in Lincoln. Also shown are Gov. Pete Ricketts, who endorsed Pillen, and former Gov. Kay Orr. COURTESY PHOTO, DENNIS MEYER/NORFOLK DAILY NEWS

 COURTESY PHOTO, DENNIS MEYER/NORFOLK DAILY NEWS

I recently watched a political TV ad featuring Jim Pillen touting his qualifications for Nebraska’s governorship.

I was appalled by the message. Dressed in his hunting gear and toting his shotgun, Pillen smirks that he will keep Nebraska safe, “the right way” while pumping his gun.

Then, he continues by saying, “Dr. Fauci, don’t get me started.”

This political ad was extremely threatening, both in visual content and context.

I ask Mr. Pillen these questions: What qualifies you to criticize Dr. Fauci, a person who has dedicated his life to the study, analysis, testing, treating and reporting of infectious diseases? Is it your one moment of fame on the Husker football team that gives you this right to criticize Dr. Fauci? Or, do you have some scientific credentials to refute the proven history of success concerning vaccinations of many communicable diseases?

Are you personally vaccinated and boosted for any infectious disease? If you attended a public school, I would guess the answer to that question to be “yes.”

People are also reading…

Do you vaccinate your livestock? Why?

I want to know some specifics, Mr. Pillen. How will you help children, the elderly, the homeless? How will you improve our health care, educational and tax systems, our infrastructure and grow our economy? How will you protect our voting rights? How will you move immigrants to a path of citizenship?

I don’t want to hear vile Trumpian pandering rhetoric. My vote will be cast for the person who has original, pragmatic solutions for all Nebraskans.

Robert Dean Hegler, Cortland

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Pillen hardly Nebraska Nice

Letter: Pillen hardly Nebraska Nice

I grew up on a farm in Platte County near Jim Pillen’s parents. During that time, if a young Catholic and Lutheran wanted to marry, they would…

Letter: A fitting hand gesture

Letter: A fitting hand gesture

So Herbie Husker had to change his hand gesture because of the white supremacists. In Brazil and some Middle East countries the OK gesture tra…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News