Letter: Solution worse than the problem

Suppose that after a physical checkup your doctor tells you your results were almost perfect, and then he recommends you undergo an aggressive regimen of chemotherapy. Puzzled, you ask him why.

He replies, "Well, in rare instances our tests don't catch some cancers, so this is a precautionary measure." Since chemotherapy damages so many cells in your body you'd probably decide that the solution is worse than the problem and start looking for a another doctor.

Initiative 432 is a lot like that doctor's advice. Nebraska has vanishingly few cases of voter fraud yet this solution will make voting more difficult for tens of thousands of your fellow citizens and will even discourage some from voting at all.

The fact that the new restrictions won't affect you personally doesn't make it any better. If the your cells held a referendum on chemotherapy the ones that wouldn't be hurt still shouldn't vote for it.

Since this is a solution to a problem that doesn't exist, you should ask yourself just why its supporters are pushing for it. If this initiative passes, perhaps the voters left in the next election will pass something that interferes with your ability to vote. Fewer voters isn't healthy for real democracy. Remember Foxy Loxy persuading Chicken Little that the sky is falling.

Bill Prange, Lincoln