Letter, 12/15: Solicitation is clearly a crime

The Latin expression "quid pro quo" has been bandied about a lot lately.

At issue is whether Donald Trump broke the law when he asked the leader of a foreign country to disseminate damaging information on a political rival even though nothing materialized from that request.

The answer was made clear in October when Ellen Weintraub, Federal Election Commission chair, stated, "It is absolutely illegal for anyone to solicit, accept or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with any election in the United States." [FEC Election Rules, Section 30121; (a), (2)]

The determinative, yet overlooked, word in the statute is "or." Solicitation is a crime.

Donald Trump Jr. used similar artifice when he brushed aside seeking damaging information on Hillary Clinton from Russia essentially claiming, "What’s the difference? We didn’t get anything."

Using that same argument, if I fire a gun at someone, but the bullet goes astray causing no injury, then, no big deal? Reasonable people call that attempted murder, which — contrary to dissenting opinions about shooting someone on Fifth Avenue — is also against the law.