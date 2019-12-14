Letter, 12/15: Solicitation is clearly a crime

The Latin expression "quid pro quo" has been bandied about a lot lately.
At issue is whether Donald Trump broke the law when he asked the leader of a foreign country to disseminate damaging information on a political rival even though nothing materialized from that request.
The answer was made clear in October when Ellen Weintraub, Federal Election Commission chair, stated, "It is absolutely illegal for anyone to solicit, accept or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with any election in the United States." [FEC Election Rules, Section 30121; (a), (2)]
The determinative, yet overlooked, word in the statute is "or." Solicitation is a crime.
Donald Trump Jr. used similar artifice when he brushed aside seeking damaging information on Hillary Clinton from Russia essentially claiming, "What’s the difference? We didn’t get anything."
Using that same argument, if I fire a gun at someone, but the bullet goes astray causing no injury, then, no big deal? Reasonable people call that attempted murder, which — contrary to dissenting opinions about shooting someone on Fifth Avenue — is also against the law.
In his 1838 Lyceum Address, Abraham Lincoln warned of "increasing disregard for the law" and those who "seek the gratification of their ruling passion." More recently, Gen. James Mattis reminds us that all the armies of the world could not crush us; the greatest danger to the nation comes from within. Last month, Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer admonished his boss that the rule of law is what distinguishes us from our adversaries.
These men’s devotion to country should be not only a model for the rest of us, but also a wake-up call. We ignore their wisdom at our peril.
Larry McClung, Lincoln