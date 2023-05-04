Now that Gov. Jim Pillen has joined others around the country and signed into law the right for permitless concealed carry, we better see some results.

All the claims coming from gun lovers who assert that more armed citizens will mean fewer mass shootings will surely be proven. After all, it just takes a good guy with a gun to stop the bad guy with one, right?

I absolutely hope that’s true. However, if things don’t improve and the number of mass shootings doesn’t drop, every legislator in the country who supported such a bill may want to get their things in order and prepare for some “woke-ism” fueled citizens coming for their seat.

Lona Meyer, Wakefield