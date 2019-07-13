Norman Cousins said: "The tragedy of life is not the fact of death but what dies inside us while we live."
While living in a Nebraska town, how do we keep from dying? We struggle for money. The government betrays us. We feel the pressure, and we strive. It's overwhelming.
How do we dream together about what we are to become? Social studies play a vital role.
An unusual high school social studies teacher helped me develop who I could become. "You can imagine," the teacher said. "You can think." I could make my life full of wonder, excitement and hope.
I'm a human being. A miracle! I like who I am. I'm unique, so wonderfully made.
I can fly in the sky and see a new world coming. I can climb a mountain and often stop to see the world differently. I can choose to walk a road and become one with all around me.
The teacher asked us: "Who is a human?" Each day, an ideal exploded as we talked. We were inspired. I wanted to inspire others.
The teacher showed us how to reframe situations of disappointment and despair so that the impossible seemed possible. Now, I can dream. I refuse to die while I live.
Accordingly, I hope the revised Nebraska social studies standards will keep youth alive.
Don Tilley, Lincoln