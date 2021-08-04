Letter: Social Security needs support

Social Security marks its 86th birthday on Aug. 14, and more than 62 million Americans -- one out of every four households -- rely on their hard-earned Social Security benefits for economic security.

We recently learned that older Americans saw a rise in early retirements during the COVID pandemic, with an additional 1.7 million retiring early. The increase disproportionately affected women, low-income Americans and those without a college education. Unfortunately, these seniors will lose billions in earnings and, as a result, will receive lower Social Security benefits in retirement.

Everyone should be able to rely on Social Security when they retire. Congress must pass legislation to strengthen the Social Security trust fund and increase our modest benefits.

Reps. Jeff Fortenberry, Don Bacon and Adrian Smith and Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer need to enact legislation to expands Social Security for current and future retirees by requiring all Americans, including the super rich, to pay their fair share share into the system.

Mike Zgud, Lincoln

Vice president, Nebraska Alliance for Retired Americans

