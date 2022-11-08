 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Social Security needs protection

With the Republican Party now openly stating they intend to cut Social Security and Medicare or worse, eliminate them altogether by "sun setting" them every five years or every year if Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) gets his way, these programs are in dire straits.

Don't be fooled, Social Security and Medicare have nothing to do with the deficit. They both have incomes and outlays separate from the general budget. Don't let them put retirement in jeopardy.

Al Mumm, president, Nebraska Alliance for Retired Americans Educational Fund, Waterloo

