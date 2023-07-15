Regarding the Journal Star's July 7 editorial " Sober-living homes need to have place in community , " the editorial board clutches its pearls, warning that attempting to "force" newer neighborhoods to comply with the Fair Housing Act's anti-discrimination provisions would be "fraught with peril."

They feign the pretense that it could lead to a "tinkering" with housing markets that may adversely impact housing supply. They go on to say helping sober-living home residents have a place is a small contribution for "the community" to make. I hope the editorial's cartoonish hypocrisy isn't lost on anybody.