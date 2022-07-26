Letter: So much for real liberty

Our democracy is based on a founding principle: That “all men are created equal, and that they are endowed by their Creator with certain Unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

Article 14 of the Constitution makes it clear that there can be no discrimination based on aspects such as “religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth or any of them.” Liberty is the state of being free within society from oppressive restrictions imposed by authority on one's way of life, behavior or political views.

Clearly, “Liberty” is a woman's right. Women should be free from oppressive restrictions and free to control their own personal reproductive system, including the monthly hormonal cycle a female's body goes through to prepare for pregnancy.

The pre-birth process consists of a fertilized egg, a blastocyst, an embryo and finally a fetus. Our Supreme Court has held throughout the last 50 years to a principal understanding that a woman has control of her reproductive process until the fetus matures to the point of being born as a viable human being.

Our new Supreme Court, supposedly conservative, (i.e., averse to change or innovation and holding traditional values) has thrown the question of when women’s rights are preserved or discarded back to the states, many of which do not consider relevant a woman’s age, physical or mental ability to care for a child, absence of resources, accidental rape or incest or just not wanting another child.

Lyle Vannier, Lincoln