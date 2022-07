In view of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry getting probation, there is relief in knowing that if I lie to the FBI then I have a good shot at avoiding prison, too.

Good grief. I am reminded of the meme about light sentences for January 6ers that says if you are busted for possessing cannabis then be sure to plead to the lesser charge of insurrection against the United States government.

Law and order, personal accountability ... all a joke to the GOP, as ever.

Jason Andrew Lefler, Lincoln