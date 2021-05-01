Letter: So many questions for governor

As Nebraskans contemplate our next governor, I find myself wondering if we’ll ever get to the bottom of the St. Francis debacle.

How can things go so wrong and result in no serious accountability in government? Why was Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh shut out of the investigative committee when her research into the problem was the genesis of that committee? Why did a legislator who doesn’t want the investigation get appointed as a member?

Besides not knowing as much about the problem as Cavanaugh, were there other criteria for choosing these committee members? Is there some commonality we’re missing that the press might tease out?

Or I look to the unfortunate residents of deep-red Mead and Saunders County, which makes me wonder how many directions “loyalty” goes in politics. Perhaps just one. AltEn is our Flint, our second Asarco, and it’s being handled in the same manner as the first: with plausibly deniable incompetence and casual disregard for the Nebraskans affected.

Oh well, there’s always the Superfund.

Should a governor protect the citizens? Or should he or she use the office to spread politically charged misinformation and try to downplay proven public health measures during a global pandemic?