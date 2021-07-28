Letter: Smooth event, bumpy roads

I want to congratulate the Lancaster Event Center and those involved for bringing the National High School Finals Rodeo to Lincoln. With all the participants and family members from across the United States, Mexico and Canada, it's been a great way for Lincoln to showcase our friendly Midwestern hospitality.

Unfortunately for our guests, when they ventured out around town looking for places to dine, shop or to take in the sites of the capital city of Nebraska, they had to travel on streets that were as rough as some of the rural roads they might have back home.

But to make them really feel at home driving down those country roads, Lincoln has provided plenty of sand, gravel, debris and weeds growing on the islands dividing the streets.

OK, here is my point. Lincoln has developed the appearance of a neglected, rundown, blighted city, and our guests got that impression also. While the city is giving out TIF to developers, there seems to be no money to cut weeds and cleanup our streets. The extra sales tax designated toward street improvements must not include repairing or replacing the crumbling curbs.

Maybe next time there is a national event scheduled here in Lincoln, our city officials could at least spruce up the place for our guests.

Mark Bach, Lincoln

