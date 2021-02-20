 Skip to main content
Letter: Smith fails to represent district
Letter: Smith fails to represent district

 CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald

Jan. 6, the day rioters violently entered the U.S. Capitol, was a catastrophic day of historic consequence. Congress had the courage to return to its deliberations after the unprecedented attack. Later, Nebraska 3rd  Congressional District Rep. Adrian Smith voted against accepting the Electoral College votes that were certified for Joe Biden.

In an interviews, Smith indicated he voted this way because he is concerned about elections. Smith, having served both in the Nebraska Legislature and the House of Representatives in Washington, knows that election reform occurs at the state level. He should be sharing his election concerns with Nebraska state legislators in Lincoln, not showboating in Washington.

It should have taken little courage to vote to accept the Electoral College votes as certified in the states.

At every level, from local voting precincts where people we know serve to help us cast our ballots all the way to U.S. Supreme Court, which evaluated filed lawsuits for merit concerning alleged voting impropriety and found none, all the facts have shown the election to have been fair.

In reality, Smith’s vote was not courageous. It was simply pandering to a portion of his base to retain his seat in Congress.

My fellow Nebraskans, the 3rd District is made up of citizens who know right from wrong.

What Smith did with his vote was wrong, and we deserve better, more honest representation.

Jerold Ebke, Fairbury

