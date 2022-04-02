Letter: Smarter solutions than prison

We have a prison problem, and it is not because we don’t have enough beds. It is because we incarcerate people for minor drug crimes and other minor offenses for too long.

Currently, the nine Nebraska prisons hold over 1,800 men and women above the system's design capacity. Gov. Pete Ricketts and Corrections Director Scott Frakes want $270 million to build a 1,500-bed prison to replace the Lincoln Penitentiary containing over 1,200 men. That is not a solution.

Only in Nebraska has the prison population grown by nearly 17% during the past 10 years, while 48 states reduced prison populations without increased crime rates. Other states don't need new prisons; several have closed prisons. We need to learn from what is successful, and the result will be reduced taxes spent on the prison system.

Governor Ricketts needs to pardon the innocent and the deserving and treat the mentally ill. Only the most seriously depraved should serve a sentence longer than five years inside the Department of Corrections. Release those weakened beyond crime by illness and age. Parole those who have seen the light and the error of their ways.

At an annual cost of $40,000 per prisoner, we can’t afford this failed system of putting people in boxes because they resorted to booze and pills, even needles, to self-medicate since the price for physical and mental treatments and prescription medications exceeds what they can pay. Let’s get smarter.

Anne DeVries, Cortland

