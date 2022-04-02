 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Smarter solutions than prison

  • 0

We have a prison problem, and it is not because we don’t have enough beds. It is because we incarcerate people for minor drug crimes and other minor offenses for too long.

Currently, the nine Nebraska prisons hold over 1,800 men and women above the system's design capacity. Gov. Pete Ricketts and Corrections Director Scott Frakes want $270 million to build a 1,500-bed prison to replace the Lincoln Penitentiary containing over 1,200 men. That is not a solution.

Only in Nebraska has the prison population grown by nearly 17% during the past 10 years, while 48 states reduced prison populations without increased crime rates. Other states don't need new prisons; several have closed prisons. We need to learn from what is successful, and the result will be reduced taxes spent on the prison system.

Governor Ricketts needs to pardon the innocent and the deserving and treat the mentally ill. Only the most seriously depraved should serve a sentence longer than five years inside the Department of Corrections. Release those weakened beyond crime by illness and age. Parole those who have seen the light and the error of their ways.

People are also reading…

At an annual cost of $40,000 per prisoner, we can’t afford this failed system of putting people in boxes because they resorted to booze and pills, even needles, to self-medicate since the price for physical and mental treatments and prescription medications exceeds what they can pay. Let’s get smarter.

Anne DeVries, Cortland

Prisons logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: GOP has a double standard

Letter: GOP has a double standard

Reading another story about Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and his federal trial, I am struck by a simple comparison of the possible ramifications -- n…

Letter: Government drives inflation

Letter: Government drives inflation

Our inflation rate has two or more major causes. President Joe Biden’s statement that “Milton Friedman isn’t running the show anymore” shows B…

Letter: Standard time way to go

Letter: Standard time way to go

Instead of recent legislation to enact keeping daylight saving time year-round for all of Nebraska, and even the nation, I think standard time…

Letter: Do we have will to act?

Letter: Do we have will to act?

Rather than calling each other nasty names and saying, "I'm right! You're wrong!" we should work together to solve common problems and make th…

Letter: U.S. needs to beef up arms

Letter: U.S. needs to beef up arms

As the free world looks on in disbelief, Vladimir Putin and his war machine are killing innocent men, women and children of a free democratic …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News