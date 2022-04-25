 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Smart tax cuts help children

Tax form
PhotoSpin.com

Thank you for publishing the article “Tax cuts don’t help poorest” (April 10). It’s discouraging to hear about another "benefit" for Nebraskans that will leave out those who are struggling most. The median household income in Nebraska is $63,000, well below the threshold to qualify for the tax cuts. We also can't ignore struggles experienced by single moms and households with one earner because cost of childcare is too high for both parent to work.

There are ways to use tax policy to support low income Nebraska families; specifically, continuing the expanded Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. The CTC put money back in people’s pockets each month ensuring they had money to cover necessary expenses. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, nine out of 10 families with incomes lower than $35,000 spent their Child Tax Credit payments on basic household expenses — food, clothing, housing and utilities — or education.

Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse should support these considering that 94% of children in rural areas and 89% of children in metro areas benefit from them. Keeping all Nebraska families out of poverty is not partisan. Our senators should be actively pushing and prioritizing these benefits.

Annie Butler, Omaha

