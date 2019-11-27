Letter, 11/28: Small-dollar lending a vital service
0 comments

Letter, 11/28: Small-dollar lending a vital service

{{featured_button_text}}
Money logo
Elise Amendola, Associated Press

The proposed ballot initiative on small-dollar, “payday” lending would eliminate a credit option that even the Journal Star editorial board acknowledges provides a critical service to many Nebraskans (“Payday loan interest cap long overdue for Nebraska,” Oct. 25). This will only drive many to the very unregulated options with “even fewer safeguards” the editorial board decries.

To bridge a gap in their finances, Nebraskans sometimes count on regulated small-dollar loans. While opponents criticize these loans’ annual percentage rate, the fact is APR is not an accurate measure of the cost of a two-week loan. Further, a 36% APR cap is an effective ban on small-dollar loans, as lenders would be unable to cover basic operating costs, including rent, salaries and benefits for employees, denying hardworking families a critical, regulated credit option.

As the editorial board noted, following a South Dakota ballot initiative implementing a rate cap, nearly all centers closed their doors, leaving residents to resort to unlicensed options. And while the Journal Star praised Colorado’s 2010 legislation to regulate the industry, it failed to recognize that the state passed a 36% cap last year that has only further consolidated the state’s already dramatically depleted regulated marketplace.

Those who call for restrictions on small-dollar lending should put themselves in the shoes of small-dollar loan borrowers. With repayment and customer satisfaction rates over 90%, and very few complaints to regulators, their voices are loud and clear: They understand and appreciate regulated short-term, small-dollar loans when they need financial help.

Kent Rogert, Lincoln

Spokesman, Nebraska Financial Service Association

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News