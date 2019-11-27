Letter, 11/28: Small-dollar lending a vital service

The proposed ballot initiative on small-dollar, “payday” lending would eliminate a credit option that even the Journal Star editorial board acknowledges provides a critical service to many Nebraskans (“Payday loan interest cap long overdue for Nebraska,” Oct. 25). This will only drive many to the very unregulated options with “even fewer safeguards” the editorial board decries.

To bridge a gap in their finances, Nebraskans sometimes count on regulated small-dollar loans. While opponents criticize these loans’ annual percentage rate, the fact is APR is not an accurate measure of the cost of a two-week loan. Further, a 36% APR cap is an effective ban on small-dollar loans, as lenders would be unable to cover basic operating costs, including rent, salaries and benefits for employees, denying hardworking families a critical, regulated credit option.

