Letter: Slowing growth to control floods

Thanks to the Journal Star and the community coalition for raising awareness about the change in flood plan rules. Two feet of fill instead of one foot of fill is a bandage that is not even a short-term solution because fill ends up in the bottom of the Salt Creek due to erosion.

The banks of the Salt Creek are eroding into the bottom of the Salt Creek, raising the bottom of the Salt Creek. The law of displacement states the creek will hold less water. The increased swaths of bank that are in the creek are obvious. These areas haven’t been stabilized. Remember, the damage from the 2014-15 floods to Salt Creek still has not been repaired.

Couple the erosion of the unstable banks with the velocity of water from extreme storm events on impermeable surfaces, like acres of concrete, and you get flash flooding. This we know! What we don’t know is the frequency or intensity of the storms we will get after this drought or how fast the water will come into the Salt Creek.

Sadly, the Planning Commission and the City Council heard so much testimony replicating the same basic information from people with stellar credentials in the field of hydrology and planning and still few seem to understand of the impact of impermeable surfaces on the Salt Creek.

The solution is to slow down development around the Salt Creek and raise the standards on building near the Salt Creek. The higher standards are already in the Comprehensive Plan and cited by the EPA. The proposed Wilderness Crossing development at Highway 77 and Pioneers is in defiance of those standards and is a flood disaster in the making.

Rosina Paolini, Lincoln

