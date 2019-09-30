I don’t think spending $155 million to build another football facility at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a good idea.
Surely the wealthy citizens of this state can think of other, wiser things in which to put their money to use?
But the article ("NU plans to 'go big'," Sept. 28) says less than half of the money needed to be raised has been raised. So maybe it won’t happen anyway.
In any case, the university should wait for the new president to be hired before committing to a hugely expensive project. Maybe the next university president won’t emphasize sports as much?
I realize NU wanted to make a splash on this media-friendly weekend, but they should slow down and think this through.
Ricky Fulton, Omaha