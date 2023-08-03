Recently, my husband travelled to Nashville, Tennessee, on Red Way airline, our family's first time using the airline. We were highly skeptical. Having horrible experiences with other low-fare airlines, I prepared for unexpected high fees when buying the tickets. I was surprised to find that additional fees were exceptionally transparent and not outrageous.

The ticket price did not jump up three-fold by the time I booked it. My husband returned with a glowing review as well. He noted the USB plug-ins, phone mounts and international plug-ins at your seat. Plane was clean and spacious. He had a minor issue with his boarding pass but said that the staff was helpful and friendly and resolved it quickly.

I know this review is typically posted on Google or Yelp, but with all the news around the airline, I thought I might share our personal experience with the airline for any other families looking into using it in the coming months.

I was proud of what the city of Lincoln has done to get this airline here to support the community and even prouder now that I know how easy and nice it was to use it. Two skeptics were proven wrong by Red Way. We will definitely be using it again.

Stephany Maness, Lincoln