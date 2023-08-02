Getting more uncomfortable and more anxious as temperatures continue to break records and impacts of climate change bombard our country and world? The situation is dire but not hopeless if we act now. Here are things we all need to do starting today:

Support state and local government climate action efforts by communicating our concerns to elected officials and by doing our part to implement climate action plans.

Minimize/reduce our personal use of fossil fuel. When we need to or can replace an appliance or vehicle, choose electric alternatives. Install solar panels on our homes to provide direct, clean energy for our own use. (Inflation Reduction Act subsidies can help).

Contact or visit the offices of our Nebraska members of Congress. Some are very well-informed about climate change, and none are denying it, but they need to hear their constituents support climate action. Ask them to: 1) Reform federal permitting to expedite new clean energy infrastructure; 2) Levy a carbon fee on fossil fuel companies (and distribute fees as dividends to American households); 3) Initiate a carbon border adjustment mechanism to protect cleaner American companies from unfair competition by foreign polluters; and 4) Make climate action their No. 1 priority! No other issue will impact Earth’s many species and future generations so profoundly.

Vote with climate in mind.

Be informed by tuning in to mainstream and public news media and climate action organizations.

Debra Nicholson, Lincoln