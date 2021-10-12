Letter: Sit back and watch the show

As Nebraska fans like me everywhere settled into another losing Saturday night, I have come to a resigned conclusion: If you take away the assured outcome (often a loss against middling teams and certainly never against a good one), Scott Frost teams at least deliver a little drama on the way to their losing seasons.

Reports of the Nebraska head coach’s sleepless nights, not eating and extreme stress deserve little sympathy. Scott Frost is a big boy who managed a yearly contract north of $5 million to deliver a losing product, with players unable to deliver anything but an athletic soap opera.

Since there are no glory years in the foreseeable future, perhaps Nebraska fans should just relax with their beers and brats and enjoy the $5 million show for what it is now. In these United States, even mediocrity is expensive it seems.

Randal McChesney, Bellevue, Washington

