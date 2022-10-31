 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Single issue driving vote

My vote in 2022 is based on one thing, abortion rights. I cannot conceive of voting for a candidate or a party that is willing to turn back time for women in this country.

Being a woman, I will not vote to approve turning women in second-class citizens.

Oh, and by the way, if you think gas is expense now, how are you going to afford it after the Republicans repeal Social Security, Medicare, unemployment benefits, lunch subsidizes, health care and more? That is what Republicans say is their agenda.

Cletia Price, Lincoln

Husker News