Letter: Sinclair right for NRD seat

As a candidate for Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Board of Directors, Stacie Sinclair's energy is infectious. She continuously speaks about the importance of reducing the impact of climate change by making key investments sooner rather than later.

She is passionate about advocating for her neighbors in Subdistrict 5, an area that is both highly prone to flooding and occupied by those who will be disproportionately harmed in such an event. She is enthusiastic about supporting the NRD's efforts to educate our community on the precious natural resources we have in our own backyard.

Stacie is clearly intelligent and committed to the issues. But beyond that, she is invested in building relationships. This has been evident at every interaction on the campaign trail, where she leads with a genuine smile and warm handshake.

She is willing to work to find common ground wherever she can, and understands that the LPS NRD is built on a foundation of collaboration. Stacie is a wonderful addition to the slate of Lincoln's future leaders and the right choice for Subdistrict 5.

Haley Mazour, Lincoln

