Letter: Sinclair a breath of fresh air

I have known Stacie Sinclair for five years.

We have served together on the Nebraska Palliative Care and Quality of Life Advisory Council since 2017.

Stacie has demonstrated a commitment to improving care for her fellow Nebraskans.

Stacie is an organized, effective communicator and has grounded the council's work in relationship building.

I have every confidence that she will use these same skills as a director for the Lower Platte South Natural Resources Subdistrict 5. Stacie would bring a breath of fresh air. She understands the importance of making the best use of our natural resources now and into the future.

Marcia Cederdahl, Lincoln

