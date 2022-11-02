Letter: Sinclair a breath of fresh air

I have known Stacie Sinclair for five years.
We have served together on the Nebraska Palliative Care and Quality of Life Advisory Council since 2017.
Stacie has demonstrated a commitment to improving care for her fellow Nebraskans.
Stacie is an organized, effective communicator and has grounded the council's work in relationship building.
I have every confidence that she will use these same skills as a director for the Lower Platte South Natural Resources Subdistrict 5. Stacie would bring a breath of fresh air. She understands the importance of making the best use of our natural resources now and into the future.
Marcia Cederdahl, Lincoln