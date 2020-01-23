Letter, 1/24: Simple ways to grow revenue

There are two simple means to increase revenue that the Legislature needs to pass this session. First, eliminate all sales tax exemptions. Second, legalize sports betting.
Contrary to what some have written, millions of dollars are flowing out of state because Nebraska does not allow gambling. Just look across the river. The majority of vehicles at all casinos are from Nebraska.
Since Iowa has legalized sports betting, the money is gushing in more than ever before. When is Nebraska going to wake up?
Russ Roether, Milford