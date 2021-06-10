Letter: Simple sometimes is too simple

When it comes to flags, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I grasp that vexillologists can explain the finer points of flag designs and back up their opinions with some objective criteria, just like an art critic can "explain" why a Dali or a Picasso is a "masterpiece."

But isn't all art subjective? What I noted about the proffered designs ("Raising a flag," May 24) was their simplicity. I like "simple" myself when it comes to technology, but if a flag design is so simple that its symbolism needs explanation, then what's the point?

Too, I wonder if the would-be designers aren't all a little geeky in that they think in terms of desktop icons, As for me, I like our state flag, except perhaps for the mountain scene which misleads the viewer into thinking they belong in Nebraska. I have often wondered why the designer(s) didn't depict Chimney Rock instead.

David A. Anderson, Lincoln

