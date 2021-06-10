 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Simple sometimes is too simple
0 Comments

Letter: Simple sometimes is too simple

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
New Flag, 5.21

The state flag of Nebraska flies below the stars and stripes across the street from the state Capitol on Friday.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

When it comes to flags, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I grasp that vexillologists can explain the finer points of flag designs and back up their opinions with some objective criteria, just like an art critic can "explain" why a Dali or a Picasso is a "masterpiece."

But isn't all art subjective? What I noted about the proffered designs ("Raising a flag," May 24) was their simplicity. I like "simple" myself when it comes to technology, but if a flag design is so simple that its symbolism needs explanation, then what's the point?

Too, I wonder if the would-be designers aren't all a little geeky in that they think in terms of desktop icons, As for me, I like our state flag, except perhaps for the mountain scene which misleads the viewer into thinking they belong in Nebraska. I have often wondered why the designer(s) didn't depict Chimney Rock instead.

David A. Anderson, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Putting right over party

“Believe none of what you hear, and half of what you see." One of our great founding fathers, Ben Franklin, is often credited with that snippe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News