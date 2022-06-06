Letter: Simple solution to cruise issues

First off, my sympathies go out to all those involved in the horrible May 29 crash on O Street. That’s never a good thing. As far as the annual Memorial Day weekend cruise event, I have mixed feelings about it -- but maybe not as one would expect.

It is true that what happens during the holiday weekend each year may tilt more towards the not-so-legal side. In the defense of the police, trying to stop this yearly ritual from happening where it does would only cause it to spread out over the city and county and thin out resources. However, all of this is entirely preventable.

A decade or two ago, sensing demand, a developer proposed a drag strip in Lincoln. After buying land and moving the proposed strip several times to several different locations over a period of time, he finally gave up on getting it built. The NIMBY crowd won full out. I’ve been arguing for years that if Lincoln had a drag strip, then the pent-up demand that happens every year — both in the young and old, would be on full display year around within the controlled environment and area of a strip (I believe the nearest strip now is in Iowa).

Lincoln is an auto city. People here love cars and some in their own ways. Instead of trying to triage the symptoms, why not cure the cause and get a local strip built? Let folks have their fun.

Eric Bigham, Lincoln

