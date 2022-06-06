 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Simple solution to cruise issues

  • 0
O Street fatal crash

Tire marks can be seen Monday on the westbound lanes of O Street, near the scene of Sunday night's fatal crash at 52nd Street.

 Shelly Kulhanek

First off, my sympathies go out to all those involved in the horrible May 29 crash on O Street. That’s never a good thing. As far as the annual Memorial Day weekend cruise event, I have mixed feelings about it -- but maybe not as one would expect.

It is true that what happens during the holiday weekend each year may tilt more towards the not-so-legal side. In the defense of the police, trying to stop this yearly ritual from happening where it does would only cause it to spread out over the city and county and thin out resources. However, all of this is entirely preventable.

A decade or two ago, sensing demand, a developer proposed a drag strip in Lincoln. After buying land and moving the proposed strip several times to several different locations over a period of time, he finally gave up on getting it built. The NIMBY crowd won full out. I’ve been arguing for years that if Lincoln had a drag strip, then the pent-up demand that happens every year — both in the young and old, would be on full display year around within the controlled environment and area of a strip (I believe the nearest strip now is in Iowa).

People are also reading…

Lincoln is an auto city. People here love cars and some in their own ways. Instead of trying to triage the symptoms, why not cure the cause and get a local strip built? Let folks have their fun.

Eric Bigham, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Oil companies have no crisis

Letter: Oil companies have no crisis

To answer Thomas Choutka’s assertion (Letter to the editor, “Biden worsens energy crisis,” May 25), there is no energy crisis. We have plenty …

Letter: Same old song and dance

Letter: Same old song and dance

A couple of decades ago an FDA inspector from Kansas City visited our company. We made and sold medical devices regulated by the FDA. The insp…

Letter: Tragic end of our nation

Letter: Tragic end of our nation

I can’t watch it any more. It is heart wrenching. Innocent little ones bathed in blood is more than anyone should be able to comprehend. And y…

Letter: Real answers start with us

Letter: Real answers start with us

What will stop the senseless killing? Many of us find ourselves asking that question or hearing the question asked. What will it take so that …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News