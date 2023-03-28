Vote for Kay Siebler for City Council. We need successful teachers and mothers to make policy. The conversations in the halls of power are neglecting women’s voices and the voices of the marginalized.

Siebler has been a community advocate and service leader for decades in Lincoln. Our community is better because of her work on behalf of women, refugees, immigrants, LGBTQ+ folks, the poor, struggling and historically disenfranchised.

She is an advocate for progressive change, a champion of a greener Lincoln, and she will speak truth to power. We need progressive, thoughtful development.

As an educator, she knows that to solve problems you need to create coalitions, listen to everyone and move forward as one. We have to stop talking and start acting. Kay will do that.

Lincoln cannot stand by and be weak right now. A vote for Kay Siebler is a vote for your rights and the rights of everyone who has been locked out of these systems of power for too long. I believe in Kay and we need her in local government.

Thank you for voting.

Jenn Gilbert, Lincoln