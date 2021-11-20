 Skip to main content
Letter: Shouting worse than kneeling
Letter: Shouting worse than kneeling

Maryland vs. Nebraska, 11.12

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook reacts to a call against the Huskers in the second set against Maryland on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

I applaud the Nebraska volleyball players for apologizing to the Maryland team at the end of their volleyball match for the vocal criticism rendered by some of our NU volleyball fans. That showed a lot of class.

Whether I disagree or not with the players' right to kneel during the anthem is not at issue here. Those shouting were exhibiting more egregious behavior than the respectful kneeling of players. We need to live in a respectful society, and that would apply in this case for multiple individuals.

Thomas Meyer, Lincoln

