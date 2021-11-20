Letter: Shouting worse than kneeling

I applaud the Nebraska volleyball players for apologizing to the Maryland team at the end of their volleyball match for the vocal criticism rendered by some of our NU volleyball fans. That showed a lot of class.

Whether I disagree or not with the players' right to kneel during the anthem is not at issue here. Those shouting were exhibiting more egregious behavior than the respectful kneeling of players. We need to live in a respectful society, and that would apply in this case for multiple individuals.