Letter, 2/2: Short-term rental solution easy

Airbnb

The Airbnb Lincoln rentals site.

Our liberal mayor just can't resist the temptation to over-regulate small business. The proposal to limit short-term rentals stifles small businesses ("Owners Say Rules Overreach," Jan. 27).

Think Occam's razor -- the simplest solution is the best. The article did a good job of explaining the best way to solve the problem: Fines for disturbances would be simpler than what the mayor is proposing. But then again, that would mean the mayor wouldn't be able to put her thumb on investors like the person described in the article and force sale of the property.

John Strain, Lincoln

