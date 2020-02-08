Letter, 2/9: Short-term action, long-term costs

I have a growing concern about the extent to which our recent federal attention to short-term economic-related issues has neglected and even worsened our nation's long term problems. For example:
* The annual increase in our federal debt, as of this year, now exceeds $1 trillion. That is higher than the total economic production in all but about 20 countries worldwide. Due to this added burden, the Congressional Budget Office has projected the annual interest on the debt to exceed $900 billion by 2028, which would be larger than the annual defense budget. And should interest rates increase from the current historic lows, that cost will be even greater.
* Income and wealth inequality have been well documented and continue to increase. The 2018 tax cut legislation will apparently help make inequality even greater. The Joint Tax Committee of the Congress estimated that by 2027, as a result of this new tax law, tax rates will go up for incomes under $75,000 but decrease for higher incomes. Also, the Budget Office is projecting greater income inequality in 2021 than in 2016. I guess this isn't a major issue in Washington.
* Global warming continues unabated. The majority of the science is clear that ignoring it in the short term will result in severe consequences in the long run. Nowadays, not many days elapse between our reading of either the reductions, or arguments for reductions, in climate-related regulations.
* Our nation's infrastructure (highways, bridges, water and wastewater systems, etc.) are deficient and getting more so. Indeed, the American Society of Civil Engineers recently estimated that $2 trillion needs to be spent by 2025 just to make up for those deficiencies.
Aww … what the heck, our children can handle it all. Right?
Stuart Miller, Lincoln