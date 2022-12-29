Letter: Shore right to share art at Capitol

Kudos to our First Lady Susanne Shore for spearheading this new video focusing on the phenomenal artworks in our Capitol ("Capitol art comes to life," Dec. 22).

The project is a perfect way in which to help celebrate the "approaching anniversary marking the beginning of construction of the Capitol in 1922."

Shore's intention to attract more visitors to the site is not only commendable, it is most desirable in today's cultural climate. As our youth have tours of this unique building and the incredibly rich and focused artworks therein, they undoubtedly will continue to understand and appreciate what is available within our community relative to arts education.

If only such opportunities could still be available at our major art museum on the UNL campus, the Sheldon Museum of Art, where for 50 years docent tours were led for fourth, fifth and sixth graders in the Lincoln Public Schools, but now fewer and fewer elementary students have those experiences annually.

Again, Shore is to be congratulated for her future thinking and her willingness to stay engaged with important children's issues within our state and community. Would that all others in some of our institutions have the same vision as our First Lady.

Karen Janovy, Lincoln