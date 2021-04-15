Letter: Shobe will build on success

Lincoln should elect Bennie Shobe to another term on the City Council.

Shobe has shown himself to be a bridge-builder, someone who works hard to get to know people and groups from all parts of the city and someone who knows how to bring people together to get things done.

He has been a positive, stabilizing influence on the council. Serving another term will allow him to build on the knowledge and momentum he has built during his years of service as a council member.

Shobe will continue to be a positive influence to help keep Lincoln on track as a growing and welcoming city.

Charlyne and Dennis Berens, Lincoln

