Letter: Shobe offers leadership

Bennie Shobe has been an outstanding member of Lincoln’s City Council. During this first term, he has demonstrated his ability to work with all citizens, working to make a great place to live. Residing in the center of Lincoln, Mr. Shobe seeks to understands the needs of all Lincoln citizens. He is the individual who works with each council member, city administration and our residents to achieve the best opportunities for the city of Lincoln.

Councilman Shobe takes every opportunity to attend neighborhood gatherings, to visit groups and has an ability to communicate and understand the diverse needs of the city.

As a facilitator, he encourages discussions and works to achieve a consensus, even with different opinions presented. Bennie Shobe has demonstrated his financial skills during evaluation of the budget and other city programs.

It is a privilege to describe how Mr. Shobe works with others to accomplish goals for all citizens of Lincoln. He cares about all its citizens and their needs to make Lincoln a great place.

I ask you to vote to reelect Bennie Shobe to the City Council. He has shown he can work with all persons to make Lincoln an outstanding city. We need his continued leadership.

Elaine Hammer, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0