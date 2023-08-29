Average tuition for a grade-school child at a private school is about $3,600. A donation of $100,000 would remove 28 children from public schools. At $1,500 per child, based on new per-student state contributions, this would reduce funding to the public schools by $42,000 and would eliminate one classroom and one teacher.

Please don't let anyone tell you that these scholarships will not harm public education.

Also in my view, it is not right to support for-profit schools and religious schools with public money. I think many people agree. Why not allow a tax credit for donations to public schools? A win-win for all.

Keith Larsen, Lincoln