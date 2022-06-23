 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Sharing a different story

Abortion opponents walk north on 14th Street in downtown Lincoln as part of the annual Nebraska Walk for Life on Saturday. After listening to a lineup of speakers outside the Nebraska Capitol, attendees walked to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where the event concluded.

Some women say they have been helped by abortion, but here's my story.

At 15, living in a small town, I found out that I was pregnant. It was hard. I was working at the swimming pool and living with my aunt who was a nurse at the doctor’s office. One morning she confessed to me she had seen the record and knew I was pregnant. She offered to drop everything and go tell her brother and sister-in-law (my parents) with me. She was pro-life.

I had the baby, who became the joy of our farmhouse, and I married when she was 4 years old.

Now, I have this wonderful daughter, four grandchildren and twin 4-year old boys as great grandchildren. I love them all and can’t imagine life without any of them.

We are invited to grandson’s wedding in November. I will be walked down, as a loved grandma, like I was at my granddaughter’s wedding. What a beautiful day that was in my life.

Had I gotten an abortion, I wouldn’t have these family weddings. I wouldn’t have an adopted grandson from Russia who I traveled to Moscow, Russia, to adopt with my daughter.

There are many times when life is hard. We can get past them and choose life. There are many choices women can use for preventing pregnancy – condoms, pills, timing of sex or sterilization of either partner. There are also many families looking for babies to adopt which is a great option when the mother cannot raise her baby. 

Sandra Hilsabeck, Lincoln

