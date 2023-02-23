Nancy Gaarder and Julie Anderson's story "Growing threat" (Feb. 19) reports on Nebraska's climate changes already underway and likely future effects. They went to the relevant experts in each field and compiled the best thinking available. Not fun reading.

The same day their story was printed journalists for the New York Times looked at current climate change effects in West Texas. The connection? The Nebraska story quotes the Nebraska's state climatologist as saying, "Over the lifetime of someone born today, Nebraska is likely to shift to a climate similar to Texas."

Already today farmers in West Texas are dealing with the decline in the Ogallala aquifer because, in part, of climate change. The Times quotes a farmer who "sees farmers around him giving up." He says, "The decline of the Ogallala has a strong impact on people saying it's time to retire and stop doing this," -- meaning stop farming.

As the Times reports, "... now, with the rise in heat and drought and the decline of the aquifer, those dust storms are returning, the National Climate Assessment found." The assessment, a report by 13 federal agencies, quoted by the Times, says that "Climate change is projected to increase the duration and intensity of drought over much of the Ogallala region in the next 50 years." That's in the lifetime of someone born today, and that's a world of hurt for Nebraskans.

Our senators need to be working for the expansion of wind and solar. Their decisions today shape tomorrow's realities.

Marylin McNabb, Lincoln