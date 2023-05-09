On April 19, a brave, outspoken woman spoke her mind following the passing of LB77, the concealed carry bill. For this, she was ushered out of the legislative chamber and held by the State Patrol then was served a “banned and barred” notice, which was later lifted. Melody Vaccaro was simply expressing the dismay and anger that many Lincolnites are feeling as they see protections from gun violence being eroded.

The opportunity for reasonable, rational gun laws in Nebraska has been hijacked for years by people who have no common sense. Our city laws have been overridden by a small group of 33 people. Instead of creating a system that includes easy access to gun safety courses and timely background checks, we now have the wild west. Carrying a concealed handgun in Lincoln no longer requires a safety course.

How many people will start carrying their own handgun because they are afraid that their neighbor is? Fear causes people to make unsound decisions that can cost lives.

I would have been surprised if no one had expressed their dismay at the 33 congratulating themselves on the floor on April 19. Any intelligent, community-minded person would see this as a betrayal of our trust. The fact that Melody spoke out and was barred and banned is proof that our elected officials are weak and cannot withstand criticism for their acts of disregard for the safety and well-being of our citizens.

I stand with Melody. Shame on the 33 who approved LB77. Nebraskans, we must do better.

Lori "Elle" Straatmann, Lincoln